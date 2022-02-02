Oppenheimer Comments on Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,103.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $931.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $935.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,025.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $897.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Tesla by 81.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 37.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,247,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,021,407. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.