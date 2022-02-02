AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

