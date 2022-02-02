Bill.com (BILL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Bill.com to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bill.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL stock opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.82 and its 200-day moving average is $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.63 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.