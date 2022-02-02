Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

