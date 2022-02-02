Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) to Strong-Buy

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avnet is benefiting from robust demand for its products across Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Improvement in Americas also served as tailwind. Its continued focus on boosting Internet of Things capabilities are helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Moreover, cost-saving efforts are aiding profitability. Additionally, Avnet’s expanding partner base is likely to boost top-line growth. Notably, it expects to replace the Texas Instruments revenues with higher-margin revenues by fiscal 2022-end. Also, acquisitions like Witekio and Softweb are positives. However, lower pricing and higher logistics costs amid the pandemic are keeping margins under pressure. A highly leveraged balance sheet is also a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Avnet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

