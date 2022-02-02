Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.57% from the company’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.66.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $39.42 on Monday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,328 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lyft by 21,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,115 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lyft by 90.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,939 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

