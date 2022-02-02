Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.85 ($70.62).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €58.12 ($65.30) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 82.85. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €28.05 ($31.52) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($67.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.