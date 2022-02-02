IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,150 ($28.91) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMI. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.83) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.68) to GBX 2,000 ($26.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.19).

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,661 ($22.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,710.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,731.36.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

