Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 157 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 157 ($2.11) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.08) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.67 ($2.25).
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 127.96 ($1.72) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.77 billion and a PE ratio of -255.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.10.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
