Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 157 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 157 ($2.11) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.08) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.67 ($2.25).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 127.96 ($1.72) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.77 billion and a PE ratio of -255.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.10.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

