Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

MKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.31) to GBX 184 ($2.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 239.25 ($3.22).

MKS opened at GBX 215.90 ($2.90) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.20. The company has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.93. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 126.90 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

