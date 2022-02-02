Head to Head Contrast: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and UpHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 2.94 $35.19 million $2.37 40.67 UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 0 3.00 UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus price target of $131.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.25%. UpHealth has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 422.22%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 6.64% 16.63% 7.69% UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98%

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats UpHealth on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

