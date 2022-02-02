Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.18) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.78) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.86) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,685 ($22.65).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,328 ($17.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198 ($16.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.50). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,355.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,355.48.

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.98), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($981,143.73).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

