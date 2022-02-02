Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.18) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.78) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.86) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,685 ($22.65).
Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,328 ($17.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198 ($16.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.50). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,355.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,355.48.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
