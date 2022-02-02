$16.87 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce sales of $16.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $18.23 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $52.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDAP. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDAP stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.