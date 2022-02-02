SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 333 ($4.48) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSPG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.44) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.04) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 348.44 ($4.68).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 276.90 ($3.72) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.72. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.40.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,482.12). Insiders have acquired a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $4,015,412 over the last 90 days.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

