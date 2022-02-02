FBD (LON:FBH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

FBD (LON:FBH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:FBH opened at GBX 8.38 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. FBD has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.03. The company has a market cap of £2.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.77.

FBD Company Profile

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

