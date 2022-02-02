FBD (LON:FBH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

FBD (LON:FBH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:FBH opened at GBX 8.38 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. FBD has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.03. The company has a market cap of £2.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.77.
FBD Company Profile
