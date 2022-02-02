The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,470 ($33.21) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WEIR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.18) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.70) to GBX 2,240 ($30.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.62) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 1,750 ($23.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,010.63 ($27.03).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,743.50 ($23.44) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,735.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,736.30. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -355.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,108 ($28.34).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

