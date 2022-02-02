Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post $19.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.90 million to $84.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $86.80 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $90.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

