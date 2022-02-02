Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $51.60, but opened at $48.00. Xometry shares last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 20,583 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,274.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $4,347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $2,839,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

