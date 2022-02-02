Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $130.00. The company traded as low as $67.44 and last traded at $67.45. Approximately 1,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 87,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cimpress by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cimpress by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.