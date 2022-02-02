Apollo Investment (AINV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Apollo Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

