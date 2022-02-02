Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Raised to GBX 2,350 at Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,946.60 ($26.17).

About Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

