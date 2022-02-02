Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 7th

Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of CNTQU opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.