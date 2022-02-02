Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 46.6% in January

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 195.0 days.

Separately, Danske cut Aker ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. Aker ASA has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $105.40.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine.

