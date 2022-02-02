Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Update

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
ANXGF stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.85.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
