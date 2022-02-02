Air Products and Chemicals (APD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $284.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.52 and a 200 day moving average of $285.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.