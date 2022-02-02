Molina Healthcare (MOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MOH opened at $287.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.58 and its 200-day moving average is $283.99.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molina Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

