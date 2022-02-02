The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Update

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. a2 Milk has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

