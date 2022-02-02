Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.24) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.78) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 412.80 ($5.55).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 321.40 ($4.32) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £825.74 million and a P/E ratio of 14.10. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 300.16 ($4.04) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.31). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 345.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 375.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

In related news, insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,036.03). Also, insider Peter Truscott acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($124,226.94).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

