Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Raised to GBX 220

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.96) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.54) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.89) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201 ($2.70).

LON TW opened at GBX 151.50 ($2.04) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.15 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.88). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,485.08).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

