Provident Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

