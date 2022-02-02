Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,462 ($46.54) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.13).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,051 ($41.02) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,829 ($38.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($49.83). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,095.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,220.95.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.