The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Marcus in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE MCS opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marcus has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $544.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

