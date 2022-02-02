United Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

