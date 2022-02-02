Analysts Set Expectations for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

Shares of SHW opened at $293.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.76 and a 200 day moving average of $310.90. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

