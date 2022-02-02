OSB Group’s (OSB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

OSB has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.67) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on OSB Group from GBX 625 ($8.40) to GBX 665 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.63) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.63) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 555 ($7.46).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 553.50 ($7.44) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 537.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 507.99. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 402.60 ($5.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 588.51 ($7.91).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

