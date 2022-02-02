Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($267.42) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €253.29 ($284.59).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen stock opened at €185.32 ($208.22) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €155.20 ($174.38) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €180.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €191.27.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.