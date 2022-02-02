Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.29.

SGRY stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

