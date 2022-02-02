Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNE. Barclays increased their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.15.

VNE opened at $35.56 on Friday. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Veoneer by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Veoneer by 1,969.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

