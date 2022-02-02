Head to Head Comparison: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) vs. Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 4.31 $129.20 million $8.88 4.46 Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.74 $1.50 billion $8.97 16.31

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Daqo New Energy and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 Skyworks Solutions 0 9 9 0 2.50

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus price target of $87.22, indicating a potential upside of 120.09%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $213.56, indicating a potential upside of 45.97%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 44.45% 72.20% 46.45% Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Daqo New Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.