Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report sales of $26.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Zogenix reported sales of $8.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $81.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $82.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $173.55 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

ZGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

ZGNX stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 516,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

