Insider Buying: 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Insider Purchases 11 Shares of Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.91) per share, with a total value of £146.52 ($196.99).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Julia Wilson purchased 10 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,470 ($19.76) per share, with a total value of £147 ($197.63).

On Tuesday, November 30th, Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,398 ($18.80) per share, with a total value of £153.78 ($206.75).

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,387.50 ($18.65) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,410.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.35. 3i Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.27). The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of £13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 19.25 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,815 ($24.40) to GBX 1,840 ($24.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

