Insider Buying: Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Win Robbins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £63,700 ($85,641.30).

LON POLR opened at GBX 634 ($8.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 742.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 812.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($8.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 951 ($12.79). The firm has a market cap of £635.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.98) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.98) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

