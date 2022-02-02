Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Insider James North Buys 4,355 Shares

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) insider James North purchased 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £10,800.40 ($14,520.57).

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 252.80 ($3.40) on Wednesday. Ferrexpo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 223.89 ($3.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 339.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FXPO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 390 ($5.24).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

