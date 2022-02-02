Robyn Perriss Purchases 15,000 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) insider Robyn Perriss purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($61,105.14).
LON DOCS opened at GBX 310.40 ($4.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 376.59. Dr. Martens plc has a 12 month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 521.60 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 57.69.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1.22 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
