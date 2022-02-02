Robyn Perriss Purchases 15,000 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) insider Robyn Perriss purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($61,105.14).

LON DOCS opened at GBX 310.40 ($4.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 376.59. Dr. Martens plc has a 12 month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 521.60 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 57.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1.22 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.45) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

