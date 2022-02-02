Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates SEK 222 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 222 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price objective on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

