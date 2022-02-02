Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.82.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$18.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.91 and a 52 week high of C$29.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3506045 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

