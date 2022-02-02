Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark cut their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.48.

Shares of REAL opened at C$6.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.05 million and a PE ratio of 13.07. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$5.50 and a 12 month high of C$18.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

