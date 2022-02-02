Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Lowered to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$122.50 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TIH. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.11.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$107.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 28.26. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$87.82 and a 1 year high of C$115.23.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.4899996 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Insiders have sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.