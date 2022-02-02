Clorox (CLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. Clorox has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $211.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

