Everest Re Group (RE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE RE opened at $284.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.56. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $211.57 and a 52 week high of $294.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
