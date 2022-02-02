Everest Re Group (RE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $284.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.56. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $211.57 and a 52 week high of $294.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everest Re Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Everest Re Group worth $51,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

